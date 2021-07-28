Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 67228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

