Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Down 2.8%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.52. 1,270,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,318,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

