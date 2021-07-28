SiTime (SITM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.21. SiTime has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $393,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

