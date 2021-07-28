Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $323.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce sales of $323.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.04 million to $402.70 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $19.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,588.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.96.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

