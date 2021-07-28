Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $$13.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.