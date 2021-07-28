SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 343,661 shares.The stock last traded at $15.89 and had previously closed at $15.75.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.