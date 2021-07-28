Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.80.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

