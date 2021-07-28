Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.67. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 2,916 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EM. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

