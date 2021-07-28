Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of Smartsheet worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,015 shares of company stock worth $22,482,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

