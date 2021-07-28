Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,551.50 ($20.27). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,519 ($19.85), with a volume of 975,238 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,802.60 ($23.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

