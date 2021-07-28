Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.99

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 19913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

SMFKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.