SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

