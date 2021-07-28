Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 260583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

