Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Trading 11.7% Higher

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)’s share price traded up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $121.00. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

