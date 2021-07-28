Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.1 days.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.