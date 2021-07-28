Solrise Finance (SLRS) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $80,405.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,582,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

