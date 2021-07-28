Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Solvay stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

