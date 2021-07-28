Sora Validator Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $200,976.00 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $264,998.89 and $200,976.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,460 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

