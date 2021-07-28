SOS (NYSE:SOS) vs. CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Financial Review

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 8.53% 49.91% 5.13%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SOS and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CURO Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than SOS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOS and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 9.97 $4.40 million N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.84 $75.73 million $1.52 11.25

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CURO Group beats SOS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

