South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of South State in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of South State stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83. South State has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in South State by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in South State by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

