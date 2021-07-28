South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the June 30th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15. South32 has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

