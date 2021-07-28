Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.24. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 34,556 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

