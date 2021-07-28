Sparkle Loyalty Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $383.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $25,904.18 and approximately $383.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

