SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $110,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.