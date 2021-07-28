SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 173.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

