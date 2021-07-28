SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 778.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,029. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.