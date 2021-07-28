Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

SNMSF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 5,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

