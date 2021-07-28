SPINDLE (SPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $456.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $253,886.03 and $456.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.03 or 1.00109319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00028802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.40 or 0.00967177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00348002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00379582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00066358 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004127 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

