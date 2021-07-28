Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

