Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 28.99 ($0.38). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 28.99 ($0.38), with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.44. The company has a market cap of £54.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

About Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

