Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $236.93

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $236.93, but opened at $229.48. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $215.97, with a volume of 47,678 shares.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.14.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
