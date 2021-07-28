Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $236.93

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $236.93, but opened at $229.48. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $215.97, with a volume of 47,678 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

