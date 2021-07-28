SPX FLOW (FLOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX FLOW to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

