SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.79.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 755,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

