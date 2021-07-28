SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.820 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.79.

SSNC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 755,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

