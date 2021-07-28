SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.50

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 18050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSPPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

