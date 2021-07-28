STAAR Surgical (STAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. STAAR Surgical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.98 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

