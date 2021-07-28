StableXSwap (STAX) Price Tops $5.95 on Exchanges

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $81.19 million and $391,593.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00014855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 92.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,092.61 or 1.00103870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00028695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

