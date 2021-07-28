Stacks (STX) Trading Up 23.5% This Week

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002767 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $28.80 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00101237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00122886 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.26 or 1.00197991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,407,043 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

