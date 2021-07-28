Stafi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.10 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $3.10 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stafi has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

