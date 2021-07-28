StakerDAO (STKR) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, StakerDAO has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $637,263.90 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,474,932 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

