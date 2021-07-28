Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0458 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $55.96 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

