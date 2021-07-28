Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STN stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

