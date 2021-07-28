Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million.

STN opened at C$57.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

