Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 529,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Starbucks worth $456,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 14,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 171,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 96.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

SBUX stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.60. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

