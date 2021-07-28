Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $132.00 at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.79. The stock had a trading volume of 351,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.