Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $132.00 at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.79. The stock had a trading volume of 351,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.60.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
