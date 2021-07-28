State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Shares Down 0.3%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47. 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.