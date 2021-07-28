State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 16,720 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $184,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.99. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

