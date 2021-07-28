State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

