State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,865,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.97. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

