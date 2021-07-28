State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Itron worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Itron by 76.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after buying an additional 144,480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 4,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Itron by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 9,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Itron stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at $772,246.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

